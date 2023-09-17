Fiji shock Australia to throw RWC pool C wide open

Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France.

Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.

Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break and a Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half.

Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.

Reuters

