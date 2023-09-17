Rugby

Fiji shock Australia to throw RWC pool C wide open

17 September 2023 - 20:04 By Mark Gleeson
Fiji's Tevita Ikanivere celebrates at the end of their 2023 Rugby World Cup pool C win against Australia at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France on Sunday night.
Image: Reuters/Sarah Meyssonnier

Fiji threw the outcome of Rugby World Cup pool C wide open with a 22-15 win over Australia on Sunday, in the first upset result of the tournament in France.

Fiji, who had lost narrowly to Wales in their opening game, are now in line for a spot in the knockout stages, leaving Australia needing to beat the Welsh and setting up the prospect of a nail-biting tussle to decide the top two places in the pool.

Simione Kuruvoli kicked four first-half penalties to give Fiji, better known for their running rugby, a 12-8 lead at the break and a Wallaby defensive error allowed Josua Tuisova to score a try early in the second half.

Fiji opened up a 22-8 lead with 12 minutes left before Suli Vunivalu reduced the deficit with a try for Australia, for whom Mark Nawaqanitawase also scored a first-half try.

Reuters

TIMESLIVE WORLD CUP PROFILES

Pools:

Pool A Pool B Pool C | Pool D

Star players:

Damian Penaud, France | Canan Moodie, South Africa | Selestino Ravutaumada, Fiji | Ardie Savea, New Zealand | Will Skelton, Australia Johnny Sexton, Ireland Antoine Dupont, France 

All the World Cup pools, fixtures and results here

