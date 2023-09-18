Four-try England hail improved attack in Japan win

England will take any scrap of luck that comes their way as they improve their attacking play, captain Courtney Lawes said after the 34-12 bonus-point victory over Japan in Nice on Sunday set them on course for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals.

England struggled with the conditions and their own poor decision-making in the first 50 minutes of the game but scored four tries for what was, on the scoreboard at least, a comprehensive win.

“We showed glimpses of how good our attack can be, we will continue to work on it and we are getting better every day. Later in the competition we will hopefully be firing on all cylinders,” Lawes said.

He profited from a large slice of good fortune to score a crucial second try for England with the game evenly poised at 13-12.