Will Skelton backs Eddie Jones as Wallabies fall to new rankings low

Wallabies captain Will Skelton backed coach Eddie Jones as the man to revive Australian rugby on Monday as the nation started coming to terms with its much-reduced status in the world game.

Their 40-6 loss to Wales in pool C not only pushed Australia to the brink of elimination from the World Cup, it also resulted in another drop down the rankings ladder to an unprecedented low of 10th in the world.

Jones has taken most of the flak for the calamitous campaign but Skelton, who has missed Australia's last two games with a calf injury, said the players still backed him to turn things around in the long term.

“I think his long-term vision and what he wants Australian rugby to be back to, I think that's a positive,” the lock said.