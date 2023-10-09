Straight back to drawing board for Fiji as England rematch clash looms

Fiji just managed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals but, having lost to minnows Portugal in their final pool C game are fully aware they will need to dramatically improve to beat England next weekend.

Fiji were way too clumsy against an equally attacking Portugal in Toulouse and ended up losing 24-23, going through at the expense of Australia on the head-to-head result.

The Pacific Islanders had shown worrying signs in their 17-12 victory against Georgia and it was as if no lessons were learnt for Sunday's clash.

Countless handling errors and poor choices in attack meant they were always on the edge and if Levani Botia's yellow card for a dangerous tackle had turned red during the bunker review, Fiji might be on their way home.

“We didn't execute a lot of our plays, dropped a lot of balls and they [Portugal] took advantage of our mistakes. I salute them and congratulate them on the win,” Fiji captain Waisea Nayacavelu said.

“We've got to go back and look at our mistakes and our work-ons. But we've qualified now and we have to switch our focus now onto next week.”