Straight back to drawing board for Fiji as England rematch clash looms
Fiji just managed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarterfinals but, having lost to minnows Portugal in their final pool C game are fully aware they will need to dramatically improve to beat England next weekend.
Fiji were way too clumsy against an equally attacking Portugal in Toulouse and ended up losing 24-23, going through at the expense of Australia on the head-to-head result.
The Pacific Islanders had shown worrying signs in their 17-12 victory against Georgia and it was as if no lessons were learnt for Sunday's clash.
Countless handling errors and poor choices in attack meant they were always on the edge and if Levani Botia's yellow card for a dangerous tackle had turned red during the bunker review, Fiji might be on their way home.
“We didn't execute a lot of our plays, dropped a lot of balls and they [Portugal] took advantage of our mistakes. I salute them and congratulate them on the win,” Fiji captain Waisea Nayacavelu said.
“We've got to go back and look at our mistakes and our work-ons. But we've qualified now and we have to switch our focus now onto next week.”
Nayacavelu said his team needed to do some fine-tuning before Sunday's clash against England in Marseille, but they will need more of a revamp if they are not to be crushed by a team who will surely be a tougher nut to crack.
Fiji shocked England with the islanders' first win at Twickenham, 30-22 in their warm-up Test last month.
As coach Simon Raiwalui pointed out, England are a team who raise their level in the knockout phases and they will not easily miss what could be a golden opportunity to reach the semifinals.
“We're going to have to rest and recover. England are a very good tournament team and we're expecting a tough game. We'll regroup, review and then get onto England,” he said.
Nerves will play a part too and Fiji did not exactly handle those well against Portugal, showing repeated signs of frustration.
“We were a bit tight in the context of the game. Created lots of opportunities but we just didn't throw the ball out to our outside backs,” Raiwalui said.
Whether it is the team of Twickenham and who beat Australia 22-15 in the pool phase, or the one who lost to Portugal showing up against England for the country's third appearance in the World Cup quarterfinals might well determine Fiji's fate at the Stade Vélodrome.
Portugal would not have been on many people’s radar as a team to watch heading into the World Cup, but their attacking style, potent back three and strong forward pack have made them among the best tier-two teams at the tournament.
Their maiden World Cup win in their second tournament on Sunday, coupled with a draw against Georgia, means they go home with six points and plenty of new admirers.
Portugal might have beaten Georgia too but missed a kick at goal with the final play, but they saved their best for last with a superb showing against a Fiji who needed a point to secure their quarterfinal place but found Portugal tough opponents.
Much credit must go to outgoing Portugal coach Patrice Lagisquet who leaves his role on a huge high.
“It's unbelievable, they [the players] always find resources I never expect,” he said.
“The way they could score, it’s amazing. Even if we work a lot, to be able to do things like that, they still surprise me after four years.
“It is an incredible group, an incredible team and they are players who are really talented.
“It couldn't be better [to leave with a win]. I am so lucky to train a squad like this one. I am so lucky to finish with this victory, it's a great moment.”
Reuters