Plenty of respect but no fear for All Blacks in Ireland clash

The All Blacks have a healthy respect for Ireland as the best team in the world but there will be no fear when the two teams clash in a blockbuster World Cup quarterfinal this weekend, scrumhalf Aaron Smith said on Tuesday.

Having gone 111 years without losing to Ireland, New Zealand have been defeated in five of the eight meetings between the sides over the last seven years, including two losses on home soil last year.

Ireland have won 17 straight matches since losing to New Zealand at Eden Park last July, winning the Six Nations and moving to the top of the world rankings, once the almost exclusive preserve of the All Blacks, in the process.

“They're a great team, they're the best team in the world ... they've earned that,” Smith, who made his debut against Ireland in 2012, said in Paris ahead of Saturday's quarterfinal at Stade de France (9pm SA time).