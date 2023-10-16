Irrepressible Earl drives England into World Cup last four date with Boks

Owen Farrell was the official man of the match but not an England fan leaving the Marseille Velodrome is likely to have looked beyond Ben Earl for the outstanding player in England's 30-24 World Cup victory over Fiji on Sunday.

The No 8 was a bundle of energy and aggression and produced two lung-bursting runs in the final five minutes to earn Farrell the opportunity to kick a drop goal and penalty and win the match after Fiji had fought back to level.

Earl's influence was underlined by coach Steve Borthwick keeping him on for the duration, shifting him to the flank after the introduction of Billy Vunipola.

“That is one of the best days of my career. I've not had a feeling like that at the end of the game, just huge relief,” Earl said.

“It looked a bit shaky at one point there didn’t it but I think the experience shone through in the end. I was pleased to contribute and I can’t wait for next week now.