Irrepressible Earl drives England into World Cup last four date with Boks
Owen Farrell was the official man of the match but not an England fan leaving the Marseille Velodrome is likely to have looked beyond Ben Earl for the outstanding player in England's 30-24 World Cup victory over Fiji on Sunday.
The No 8 was a bundle of energy and aggression and produced two lung-bursting runs in the final five minutes to earn Farrell the opportunity to kick a drop goal and penalty and win the match after Fiji had fought back to level.
Earl's influence was underlined by coach Steve Borthwick keeping him on for the duration, shifting him to the flank after the introduction of Billy Vunipola.
“That is one of the best days of my career. I've not had a feeling like that at the end of the game, just huge relief,” Earl said.
“It looked a bit shaky at one point there didn’t it but I think the experience shone through in the end. I was pleased to contribute and I can’t wait for next week now.
“After we played Fiji at Twickenham [England lost in late August] we got told we wouldn't get out the group, but now we are in the semifinal, one of the best four teams in the competition. It is anyone's game now.”
Earl's is an uplifting story. After getting on the wrong side of previous coach Eddie Jones, he was frozen out of the England set-up despite starring every week for Saracens and being named the Premiership's player of the season in 2021-22.
Jones preferred the bulk of Vunipola to the athleticism Earl brings to the role and Borthwick also took a while to be convinced.
However, as a rare bright light in a dismal series of warm-up games the 25-year-old Earl forced his way into the starting team and has been superb at the World Cup.
“He's obviously growing and growing as a player but it's no surprise to me being his team mate for a long time now,” fellow Saracen Farrell said.
“I've seen how hungry he is, how much he wants the ball when it matters. I've seen it for the club and we're seeing it here. I don't like to pick out individuals after such a team effort today but he certainly played a big part.”
🎥 𝗛𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗟𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧𝗦— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 15, 2023
It went down to the wire...
Relive the action from a dramatic night in Marseille 👇
England needed to dig deep and find a way to beat a spirited Fiji for a fifth successive victory, prompting a simple message from Borthwick: “Don’t write us off”.
England were in control in Marseille as they led 24-10 past the hour-mark, but two quick tries from the Pacific Islanders levelled the scores and swung the momentum in the latter's favour.
The cool head of captain Owen Farrell put England back on top with a drop-goal and a penalty set up a semifinal against hosts the Springboks in Paris on Saturday.
After coming into the tournament with five defeats in six games, it has been a quick turnaround in fortunes for Borthwick.
“These players were written off,” he said. “A lot of people said we wouldn’t get out of the pool. We got out of the pool, now we got out of the quarterfinal.
“I am sure we will be written off again, but these players rise to the occasion.”
Borthwick always believed his team would be ready for the World Cup despite the difficult build-up.
“I don’t care what other people think about us, I only care about the team. I am privileged to work with a fantastic group of players.
“I said the team would be ready and they were. They have grown through the tournament. Not so long ago we might not have come back to win this game, but this team did. I see a composure in them.”
Farrell kicked 20 points and believes the result is a big step forward having come through a tight contest.
“It was what we expected. They are a tough, tough team that can turn it on in the blink of an eye,” Farrell said. “We always knew Fiji were going to have some good patches.
“We were brilliant in those moments, we managed to wrestle our way back into the game and into the right parts of the field to take our chances. This team is finding ways to win.”
Farrell said England would relish the semifinal with renewed belief. “We will prepare the way we have been over the past six weeks, we will enjoy going into a big week and we will attack it [the challenge].”
Reuters