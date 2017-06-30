Gordinho says the talent in Bafana's Cosafa Cup squad is ‘crazy’

South Africa’s challenge to retain their Cosafa Castle Cup title will be built on a solid foundation of the country’s under-20 team‚ with players with Premier Soccer League experience finding it easy to slot in‚ says Lorenzo Gordinho.

South Africa start the defence of the title they won in Namibia last year against Tanzania at the Royal Bafokeng Sports Palace on Sunday in the quarter-finals.

With Aubrey Ngoma departing with a knee injury‚ Gordinho is the only player left in the squad for the tournament in the North West Province who went to Nigeria earlier this month with the full Bafana Bafana outfit for a 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying win.

The squad comprises a number of the SA U-20s who did duty at last month’s Fifa U-20 World Cup in South Korea.