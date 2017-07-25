"That’s impossible! (But Meyiwa has done that). Top dog! We are going to unleash him. We will build on what Katsande has done‚ but Meyiwa is our future.

"His maturity‚ how he manages the area‚ his passes and his intelligence‚ they’re out of this world. He plays one-two touches for 90 minutes. I am getting goose bumps by just thinking about it.”

Komphela will gradually introduce the youngster to protect him from the demands and pressure that Chiefs is under after two barren seasons.

His introduction into the first team setup should appease the people who have criticised Amakhosi for not promoting enough players from their academy.

“The pressure at Chiefs is different‚” Komphela said.

“You can have one hell of a quality player who comes here‚ you throw him at the deep end and he is consumed.

"He’s gone for good. You need to find a very smart way of integrating a player from junior to the senior team without losing them.

"A lot of things change when you become a first team player for Chiefs‚ from a financial point of view‚ to the limelight and the pressure that comes with it.

"These are kids‚ sometimes we don’t give them enough tools to deal with these things.”

Chiefs will continue to fine-tune their preparations for the 2017/18 season with a clash with Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Champion Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.