Tinkler challenges SuperSport to reach two semis in his first six weeks

Eric Tinkler has laid down the gauntlet to SuperSport United to try to reach two semifinals within their first six weeks of the 2017-18 season.

SuperSport’s new coach wants to see his side through to the MTN8 semifinals with a win against Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday’s quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (8.15pm).

Then Tinkler wants SuperSport to beat Zambia’s Zesco United over two legs in the second half of September to reach the Caf Confederation Cup semis.

Former Bafana Bafana‚ Cagliari and Barnsley defensive midfielder Tinkler takes charge of SuperSport with two tough acts to follow.

That of now-Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ who steered Matsatsantsa to two cup finals last campaign‚ and won one emphatically‚ 4-1 in 2016-17’s season-ending Nedbank Cup last match against Orlando Pirates.