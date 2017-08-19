Sports Minister Thembelani “Thulas” Nxesi has asked for progress‚ and a report-back on it‚ from the South African Football Association on resolving their ongoing dispute with the SA Schools Football Association.

One of the less high-profile board-room battles‚ though perhaps also one of the most crucial‚ in SA football remains in limbo as Sasfa continue to be at loggerheads over Safa’s decision in March 2015 to dissolve the schools body as an associate member.

Safa‚ stating its unhappiness at how few schools play football‚ resolved to bring the running of soccer at that level under their own auspices.

That resolution was overturned in arbitration‚ which Safa took on appeal to the High Court and won on August 7.