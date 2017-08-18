Cape Town City beat Wits as the champions get title defense to worst possible start

Cape Town City snuck into Johannesburg and pick-pocketed three points from Friday night’s frenetically-paced 2017-18 Absa Premiership opening game where they spent almost the full 90 minutes on the back foot against Bidvest Wits.

It said something about the tasty nature of this encounter that Bidvest Stadium was packed despite a bitter 10degrees Celsius breeze that swept the ground.

Benni McCarthy earned his second win in succession as a head coach after starting with a 1-0 home victory in the MTN8 against Polokwane City.

But the Bafana Bafana striking legend will admit that Lehlohonolo Majoro's 41st-minute headed goal came against the run of play in a game where Wits laid siege to the City goal, but could not breech it.

In the cold, on a slippery pitch, Wits kept their footing and looked completely assured for the first 40 minutes.