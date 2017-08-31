Soccer

Confirmed: Rivaldo Coetzee joins Sundowns in swap deal

31 August 2017 - 20:31 By Marc Strydom And Mahlatse Mphahlele
ivaldo Coetzee during the International friendly match between South Africa and Zambia at Moruleng Stadium on June 13, 2017 Moruleng.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana centreback Rivaldo Coetzee has been signed by Mamelodi Sundowns from Ajax Cape Town in a swap deal for another centreback‚ Mario Booysen.

Booysen (29)‚ who was on loan from Sundowns to SuperSport United last season‚ joined Ajax on a three-year contract on the final day of the transfer window on Thursday.

Coetzee (20) is believed to have joined Sundowns for longer.

The deal was confirmed to TimesLIVE by a source at Ajax‚ who said only the international clearances of both players need to be obtained for it to be concluded.

This follows a failed move for Coetzee this transfer window to Glasgow Celtic from Ajax‚ having failed a medical examination last week.

