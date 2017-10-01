Struggling champions Wits condemned to yet another defeat

Wobbling champions Bidvest Wits' woes continued on Sunday afternoon as they went down 1-0 away at Bloemfontein Celtic to succumb to their fourth defeat in seven Premier Soccer League (PSL) outings.

Gavin Hunt's Clever Boys remain rooted second from bottom of the Absa Premiership standings after Roggert Nyundu's late strike left the champions 10 points behind surprise leaders Baroka FC.

With this win, their second of the season, Celtic moved from 12th 6th on the log on nine points from six matches.

Wits are still languishing in 15th spot on meagre five points having lost four, drawn two and won one in their six matches to confirm a worst ever start by the defending champions in the PSL era.

As with almost all of their matches so far this season, Wits enjoyed enough time on the ball and managed to carve out a few goal scoring opportunities but could not capitalise on them.

Lost 1-0 at home to Cape Town City on the opening day, drew 2-2 away at Free State Stars, beaten 3-1 at home by Golden Arrows, drew 1-1 away at Kaizer Chiefs, stunned 3-0 away at AmaZulu and won 1-0 against Orlando Pirates.

Wits' next assignment is a daunting one against SuperSport United on October 17.

