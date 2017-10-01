Soccer

Struggling champions Wits condemned to yet another defeat

01 October 2017 - 17:47 By Tiisetso Malepa
Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits and Roggert Nyundu of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Dr Molemela Stadium on October 01, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Reeve Frosler of Bidvest Wits and Roggert Nyundu of Celtics during the Absa Premiership match between Bloemfontein Celtic and Bidvest Wits at Dr Molemela Stadium on October 01, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

Wobbling champions Bidvest Wits' woes continued on Sunday afternoon as they went down 1-0 away at Bloemfontein Celtic to succumb to their fourth defeat in seven Premier Soccer League (PSL) outings.

Gavin Hunt's Clever Boys remain rooted second from bottom of the Absa Premiership standings after Roggert Nyundu's late strike left the champions 10 points behind surprise leaders Baroka FC.

With this win, their second of the season, Celtic moved from 12th 6th on the log on nine points from six matches.

Wits are still languishing in 15th spot on meagre five points having lost four, drawn two and won one in their six matches to confirm a worst ever start by the defending champions in the PSL era.

As with almost all of their matches so far this season, Wits enjoyed enough time on the ball and managed to carve out a few goal scoring opportunities but could not capitalise on them.

Lost 1-0 at home to Cape Town City on the opening day, drew 2-2 away at Free State Stars, beaten 3-1 at home by Golden Arrows, drew 1-1 away at Kaizer Chiefs, stunned 3-0 away at AmaZulu and won 1-0 against Orlando Pirates.

Wits' next assignment is a daunting one against SuperSport United on October 17.

- TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Barcelona-Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors after clashes

Barcelona said their La Liga match with Las Palmas on Sunday would be played behind closed doors, without any supporters present, following clashes ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Monreal and Iwobi lead Arsenal stroll past Brighton

Arsenal maintained their perfect home record this season by comfortably beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash

Bafana Bafana will have a sports psychologist in camp for their must-win World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso at FNB Stadium on October 7‚ South ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Burkinabe are riding high

The following are key players to watch when The Stallions of Burkina Faso take on Bafana Bafana at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. SA end day four in commanding position against Bangladesh Cricket
  2. Billiat scores a beauty as Sundowns edge out Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Mnyamane late goal gives United hope against CAF opponents Club Africain Soccer
  4. Late Damian Willemse penalty guides WP to narrow win over Bulls at Loftus Rugby
  5. Struggling champions Wits condemned to yet another defeat Soccer

Latest Videos

Steve Tandy on Scott Baldwin bitten by a Lion
BLF, ANCYL and MK Inkululeko Foundation take on Rupert in Stellenbosch

Related articles

  1. Barcelona-Las Palmas to be played behind closed doors after clashes Soccer
  2. Monreal and Iwobi lead Arsenal stroll past Brighton Soccer
  3. Bafana turn to sports psychologist ahead of must-win Burkina Faso clash Soccer
  4. Burkinabe are riding high Sport
  5. Thembi tops the Banyana charts Sport
  6. Benni is king of Cape derby Sport
  7. Barca on frontline of Catalan split poll Sport
  8. 'Horrible' ref calls need quick reviews Sport
  9. Gabuza's double rescues Pirates Soccer
  10. Doctor Khumalo-inspired Baroka turn the screws on ailing Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
X