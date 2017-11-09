Soccer

Kevin de Bruyne can be as good as Ronaldo and Messi, says Martinez

09 November 2017 - 16:35 By Reuters
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 5, 2017.
Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne runs with the ball during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on November 5, 2017.
Image: Oli SCARFF / AFP

Kevin De Bruyne has the potential to become one of the world's best players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi but he will need to produce match winning performances on a consistent basis, Belgium manager Roberto Martinez said.

De Bruyne has played an influential role at Manchester City under manager Pep Guardiola this season, with two goals and six assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

Martinez said the 26-year-old midfielder brings arrogance and belief to the national side on the back of a strong start to the campaign.

"I think when you see the players that you mention (Messi and Ronaldo), obviously you (have to) become consistent with your performances in order to reach that level," the Spanish manager told ESPN.

"The level of performance that Kevin is having this season the level of performance he had last campaign shows you that he has the potential of reaching those highs."

Martinez shrugged off concerns about his first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku's recent poor run in front of goal at Manchester United.

Lukaku netted seven goals in his first seven league games following his move from Everton but has failed to score for United since a 4-0 league victory over Crystal Palace at the end of September.

"After playing in Europe for Everton in an important role, going into Manchester United in a team that you're always expected to win -- I think it's been a really interesting stage or path for Romelu," said Martinez.

"Through that path you're going to have good moments, bad moments, but I think we're all aware that the enormous talent that he has in front of goal will allow him to go through any bad spell."

Belgium host Mexico in a friendly on Friday and then take on Japan four days later. 

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana must improvise against Senegal‚ says John Moeti

Former national team midfielder John “Dungi” Moeti says Bafana Bafana will have to improvise is they are to get the better of Senegal in their ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Khune almost certain to face Senegal after coming through training unscathed

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune will face a late fitness to determine his readiness for Friday's 2018 World Cup showdown against Senegal at ...
Sport
6 hours ago

City's Ramagalela and Celtic's Jelusic win PSL player and coach awards

Polokwane City striker Rodney Ramagalela and Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic have won the Premier Soccer League player and coach of the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

EFF leader Malema offering free tickets to Bafana vs Senegal clash

Julius Malema has taken his support for Bafana Bafana to another level and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader is offering fans free tickets ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Baxter resigned to possibility of losing injured Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  2. Mtawarira and Oosthuizen return to the Bok front row fray Rugby
  3. Wiesberger grabs first round lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge Sport
  4. Phangiso to lead the Highveld Lions in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge Cricket
  5. Khune almost certain to face Senegal after coming through training unscathed Soccer

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...

Related articles

  1. Brockie could make surprise return to NZ starting line-up against Peru Soccer
  2. Bafana Bafana must improvise against Senegal‚ says John Moeti Soccer
  3. English coach Peter Butler taking Platinum Stars to court Soccer
  4. Khune almost certain to face Senegal after coming through training unscathed Soccer
  5. City's Ramagalela and Celtic's Jelusic win PSL player and coach awards Soccer
  6. Amajita handed tough 2017 Cosafa Under-20 Championships draw Soccer
  7. EFF leader Malema offering free tickets to Bafana vs Senegal clash Soccer
  8. Shakes Mashaba travelling to Polokwane to support Bafana Soccer
  9. Bafana hope to mark their 50th FIFA World Cup qualifier with a win Soccer
  10. Baxter's mixed record in competitive international matches for Bafana Soccer
X