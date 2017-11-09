Soccer

English coach Peter Butler taking Platinum Stars to court

09 November 2017 - 14:06 By Mark Gleeson
Peter Butler, former coach of Platinum Stars during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Cape Town City FC and Platinum Stars at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 23 August 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

English coach Peter Butler‚ fired after just two games by Platinum Stars at the start of the season‚ is taking the club to court to pay out the balance of his contract.

Butler‚ who had a season-long contract with the club‚ says he has not been paid after an initial settlement had been agreed and dates for payments set following his dismissal.

These terms have now been broken by Stars and Butler is turning to lawyers to sort out the situation.

He could also take the case to FIFA in a bid to secure his compensation.

Butler was in charge of Stars for just two games and previously said he felt he had not been given a fair opportunity.

In response‚ club spokesman Tebogo Mochadibane said Stars would issue a statement in response.

“Our chairman (Cliff Ramoroa) said the process is still on-going‚” he said in response to Butler’s assertions.

Butler left South Africa last month for a brief trip back to England but is now reported to be in Botswana‚ where local media claim he is linked to a new post at the Botswana Football Association.

Stars‚ who sit bottom of the Premier Soccer League standings‚ have since replaced him with Roger de Sa.

