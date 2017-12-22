Muhsin Ertugral returns to Ajax Cape Town for a fourth spell to take charge at a club where he has enjoyed some good success in the past.

Ajax confirmed on Thursday he has been drafted in to replace Dutch coach Stanley Menzo and he will now look to move the side away from the relegation zone.

Unusually perhaps for South African football‚ Ertugral has never been fired from Ajax‚ instead always leaving of his own accord‚ just like in his previous two jobs at Mpumalanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates.

TimesLIVE takes a look back at his previous spells in charge of the Urban Warriors.

FIRST SPELL Duration: July 2006-June 2007

Preceded by: Gordon Igesund (2002–06)

Succeeded by: Craig Rosslee (2007–09)

Record: 39 games‚ 19 wins‚ 10 draws‚ 10 losses

Trophies: 2007 Absa Cup

Ertugral replaced long-term coach Gordon Igesund and led the side to fourth in the league‚ also claiming the Absa Cup as they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the final.

Sundowns had been crowned league champions‚ with Ajax also claiming 2-1 home and away victories over the Brazilians as the only side to defeat the title winners twice in the campaign.

Ertugral had a small squad of players‚ but some quality campaigners such as Brett Evans‚ Dominic Isaacs‚ Bryce Moon‚ Hans Vonk and Dikulu Bageta.

He also had youngsters Granwald Scott‚ Franklin Cale and Clifford Ngobeni in what was an exciting team to watch.

He left at the end of the campaign to re-join Kaizer Chiefs.

SECOND SPELL

Duration: July 2009-October 2009

Preceded by: Craig Rosslee (2007–09)

Succeeded by: Foppe De Haan (2009–11)

Record: 13 games‚ 6 wins‚ 4 draws‚ 3 losses

Trophies: None

Ertugral returned amid much hope for the 2009/10 season‚ but despite a decent start to the league season and winning a place in the MTN8 final against Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ he jumped ship a few months later.

A tearful Ertugral confirmed he would take up the opportunity to coach Turkish league side Sivasspor‚ though he would not last long there either.

When he left the club were in fifth place and looking forward to the cup final‚ but things would soon take a turn for the worst.

The club were thumped 6-0 by Golden Arrows in the decider as Jan Pruijn took temporary control‚ still the worst ever cup final defeat in South African football history.

They would finish the season seventh as Dutch coach Foppe de Haan found his feet in local football‚ and the next year took the young side to runners-up in the league when they really should have claimed the title.

THIRD SPELL

Duration: April 2013-January 2014

Preceded by: Jan Versleijen (2013)

Succeeded by: Roger De Sa (2014–2016)

Record: 19 games‚ 7 wins‚ 6 draws‚ 6 losses

Trophies: None

Ertugral was brought back for the final four games of the 2013/14 season as Ajax faced the very real threat of relegation and engineered two victories‚ including a 3-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs‚ and two draws to save the club.

He was initially brought in as technical director to assist head coach Jan Versleijen‚ but the latter resigned when the move on the part became known‚ leading to Ertugral to take over in the dugout.

He coached the side into the new season‚ though they still struggled and by the midway point of the campaign in the festive season break‚ were in eighth position.

Ertugral then stunned the club again by walking out once more‚ this time to return to Turkey to look after the business interests of his uncle‚ who had recently passed away.

Ian Taylor took temporary charge‚ before Roger de Sa was permanently appointed as his successor.

The club finished the season in 12th.