Ntshangase is on a plane to Chiefs' Naturena headquarters‚ says his agent

04 January 2018 - 10:37 By Marc Strydom
Siphelele Ntshangase of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 football match between Cape Town City FC and Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town on 21 November 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Siphelele Ntshangase is on a plane to Johannesburg to undergo his medical with Kaizer Chiefs‚ and the much-speculated on deal is “all but done”‚ the playmaker’s agent‚ Jazzman Mahlakgane‚ has said.

Baroka FC CEO Morgan Mammila‚ meanwhile‚ said that Ntshangase’s on-off deal for a big‚ dream move to Chiefs could be concluded on Thursday morning‚ with just some details still to be ironed out.

Mahlakgane‚ though‚ believed the deal was as good as done.

“He is on a plane as we speak on his way to Johannesburg to undergo a medical with Chiefs‚” Mahlakgane told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning.

“I spoke to Baroka last night‚ and said to them‚ ‘Listen‚ you are confusing the whole country and we need to resolve this thing’.

“By the end of the conversation it was agreed the (Chiefs) deal was on. And that’s it from me – once I hang up the phone the deal is on.

“This is something that happened last night. Because last night Chiefs offered the balance of the money that Baroka wanted.

“My last discussion with their CEO‚ Morgan Mammila‚ was that all was good (with the deal).

“If there are details to be ironed out‚ that is between the clubs. From our perspective‚ the deal is on.

“The player wants the move to Chiefs.”

Mammila did not want to confirm that the deal had been concluded‚ but said at 10am on Thursday morning that he believed it would be finalised “within 30 minutes to an hour”.

He added: “We are just waiting for Chiefs. The deal could go through in the next half-hour to an hour.

“Chiefs have matched what we were looking for but now it’s just a case of some details to be agreed on‚ such as the sell-on (clause).”

The deal for Ntshangase to move to Chiefs has been reported as on and off in the media‚ and on social media‚ at a bewildering pace.

The gifted midfielder had also been close to concluding a swap/sell deal to go to Bloemfontein Celtic should Chiefs not match Baroka’s asking price.

However‚ Ntshangase‚ who finally received his Premier League breakthrough from Black Leopards after years of attracting attention in the First Division at the start of the 2017-18 season‚ is believed to be set on a move to Chiefs.

Ntshangase signed a two-year contract‚ until June 2019‚ when he joined Baroka in August.

