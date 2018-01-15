Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw

The Nedbank Cup Last 32 draw threw up a number of all-Premier Soccer League ties including a meeting between Kaizer Chiefs and Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will begin his latest quest for a first piece of silverware at home to Abafana Bes’thende, a tricky start for the 2013 champions.

The teams played to a 0-0 draw in Chiefs' home league game when the teams met in September.

Orlando Pirates will host Ajax Cape Town, pitting Urban Warriors coach Muhsin Ertugral against his former side, in a tie that neither side would likely relish.

BidVest Wits host Cape Town City in another mouth-watering tie between two sides who have been frequent combatants in the past two seasons, including in the MTN8 semifinals this year when City claimed the tie.

Other ties between top-flight sides sees Platinum Stars host Baroka FC and Bloemfontein Celtic entertain defending champions from the past two seasons, SuperSport United.

Mamelodi Sundowns did receive lower league opposition in the draw as they travel to National First Division side Cape Town All Stars, while Maritzburg United take on ABC Motsepe League club Swallows FC, the latest incarnation of the Moroka Swallows club that won this trophy in 2009.

There will be a provincial derby when NFD side Super Eagles take on Free State Stars in another, while Polokwane City must travel to second-tier Ubuntu Cape Town.

The teams from the SAFA structures in the Western Cape and Mpumalanga must still be determined, with Chippa United to take on the latter.

The ties are scheduled to be played February 6-12, with the PSL’s Cup Committee to determine the exact dates, venues and kick-off times in due course.

2018 NEDBANK CUP LAST 32 DRAW:

SAFA Western Cape vs Orbit College

Mariveni United vs EC Bees

Swallows FC vs Maritzburg United

Kaizer Chiefs vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

Cape Town All Stars vs Mamelodi Sundowns

SAFA Mpumalanga vs Chippa United

Orlando Pirates vs Ajax Cape Town

BidVest Wits vs Cape Town City

AmaZulu vs Mthatha Bucks

Super Eagles vs Free State Stars

Platinum Stars vs Baroka FC

Richards Bay vs Bloemfontein Young Tigers

Stellenbosch FC vs Highlands Park

Bloemfontein Celtic vs SuperSport United

Happy Wanderers vs Royal Eagles

Ubuntu Cape Town vs Polokwane City