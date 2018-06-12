Morocco go into the 2018 FIFA World Cup as arguably Africa’s strongest competitors‚ rejuvenated under suave French coach Herve Renard‚ who has a history of getting the best out of teams from the continent.

Renard led Zambia to an unlikely Africa Cup of Nations title in 2012‚ before following that up with success for Ivory Coast in 2015‚ but now faces his biggest challenge yet on the global stage.

He has led the side on an 18-game unbeaten run‚ but at the World Cup they will face another level of competition after their opener against Carlos Queiroz’s Iran on Friday.

The north Africans will face Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal on June 20‚ before closing their pool campaign against 2010 champions Spain on June 25.