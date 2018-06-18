Soccer

WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after 'technical malfunction'

18 June 2018 - 23:07 By Reuters and TimesLIVE
Members of the Saudi Arabia national football team arrive at Saint Petersburg's Pulkovo airport on June 9, 2018, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament in Russia.
Members of the Saudi Arabia national football team arrive at Saint Petersburg's Pulkovo airport on June 9, 2018, ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup football tournament in Russia.
Image: OLGA MALTSEVA / AFP

A video showing Saudi Arabia's national team catching fire in mid air was posted on social media on Monday as the team travelled to Rostov for their next Russia World Cup match.

Flames were seen from the engine as the Russian Airlines Airbus was en route to Rostov before landing safely in city's airport.

The Saudi Football Federation said on Monday its national soccer team landed safely in the Russian city after what it described as a minor technical fault in one of the engines.

"All the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed," the federation said a statement on Twitter. 

Videos shared on social media appeared to show an aircraft that posters identified as the Saudi team's plane with its wing on fire while it was in the air.

The videos uploaded to twitter show fire shooting from the engines underneath the wings.

The plane was a reportedly a Russian Airlines Airbus A319-100 and no one was hurt in what must have been a terrifying incident.

"The Saudi Football Federation wishes to report that the national team's plane, which suffered a technical malfunction, is not affiliated with Saudi Arabian Airlines.

"It is a plane that was secured by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to the participating teams in the World Cup," the Saudi FA said in a statement. 

The Saudi Football Federation posted videos the playing filmed re-assuring the public that they landed safely and no one was hurt in the incident.

Saudi Arabia, who were thrashed 5-0 by hosts Russia in their opening match on Thursday, next take on Uruguay in their second match and will wrap their pool stage round with a game against Egypt. 

READ MORE:

Russia see Egypt as biggest World Cup threat

One of the architects of Russia's World Cup bid thinks the host nation's upcoming clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt will be their most important of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hirving Lozano scores as Mexico stun holders Germany in World Cup opener

Germany were stunned 1-0 by Mexico in the opening game of their World Cup defence on Sunday as Hirving Lozano finished off a sharp counter-attack ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea

Sweden won an opening World Cup game for the first time since 1958 and ended their worrying goal drought with a 1-0 victory over South Korea that was ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Brazil's class of 2018 on verge of matching 1970s World Cup winless run

Brazil's draw with Switzerland has left them one game away from equalling their longest winless streak in the World Cup - a run of four matches ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after ... Soccer
  2. Tunisia concede a late goal as Harry Kane scores twice to inspire England to ... Soccer
  3. Romelu Lukaku scores twice as Belgium outclass brave Panama Soccer
  4. Sweden bury World Cup opening jinx to beat South Korea Soccer
  5. How can I livestream the World Cup? Soccer

Latest Videos

Another Ford Kuga goes up in flames
Cape Town cash-in-transit heist captured on camera

Related articles

  1. Zimbabwe Cosafa Cup star poised for a move to the PSL Soccer
  2. The PSL's promotion/relegation play-pffs could be replayed if Ajax are ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | 6 big moments you may have missed in the first week of the World Cup Soccer
  4. New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy Soccer
  5. Russian women should avoid sex with foreign men during World Cup Soccer
  6. WORLD CUP DIARY: Tough ride for the African sides in Russia Soccer
X