WATCH | Saudi World Cup team plane's engine catches fire mid air after 'technical malfunction'
A video showing Saudi Arabia's national team catching fire in mid air was posted on social media on Monday as the team travelled to Rostov for their next Russia World Cup match.
Flames were seen from the engine as the Russian Airlines Airbus was en route to Rostov before landing safely in city's airport.
The Saudi Football Federation said on Monday its national soccer team landed safely in the Russian city after what it described as a minor technical fault in one of the engines.
No news for an emergency landing? This is the Saudi team plane which they use to travel in Russia for their next match against Uruguay.@flightradar24 pic.twitter.com/qe8uBQmywK— A. 🇩🇪 (@AhmedMashaly24) June 18, 2018
"All the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed," the federation said a statement on Twitter.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show an aircraft that posters identified as the Saudi team's plane with its wing on fire while it was in the air.
فيديو لتصوير لحظة إشتعال النار في جناح الطائرة .. pic.twitter.com/vqquyDQI5V— اخبار كرة القدم (@Nsports24) June 18, 2018
The videos uploaded to twitter show fire shooting from the engines underneath the wings.
The plane was a reportedly a Russian Airlines Airbus A319-100 and no one was hurt in what must have been a terrifying incident.
"The Saudi Football Federation wishes to report that the national team's plane, which suffered a technical malfunction, is not affiliated with Saudi Arabian Airlines.
"It is a plane that was secured by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to the participating teams in the World Cup," the Saudi FA said in a statement.
The Saudi Football Federation posted videos the playing filmed re-assuring the public that they landed safely and no one was hurt in the incident.
📹 | قائد المنتخب الوطني أسامة هوساوي يطمئن الجماهير pic.twitter.com/AXwshsfpNt— المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) June 18, 2018
📹| اللاعب هتان باهبري مطمئنًا الجماهير الرياضية على سلامة البعثة.. pic.twitter.com/FcaoVDMipg— المنتخب السعودي (@SaudiNT) June 18, 2018
Saudi Arabia, who were thrashed 5-0 by hosts Russia in their opening match on Thursday, next take on Uruguay in their second match and will wrap their pool stage round with a game against Egypt.