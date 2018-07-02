Bafana Bafana hopeful Joel Untersee will be playing in Italy’s Serie A next season after completing his permanent move from Juventus to newly-promoted Empoli.

The right-sided player‚ who can feature as a fullback or a winger‚ was signed by the Tuscan club for R8-million and is likely to feature prominently for them in the coming campaign.

Untersee‚ 24‚ was on loan at Empoli last season‚ helping them to top spot in Serie B with 15 appearances in a campaign that was also blighted by injury.