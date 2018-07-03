Diego Maradona offers to coach Argentina for free

Former Argentine great Diego Maradona has offered to coach his country for free, eight years after his last attempt ended in World Cup failure.

Maradona, who watched his side eliminated 4-3 by France last weekend in Kazan, was asked if he fancied another shot at the job – even though current coach Jorge Sampaoli has a contract until 2022.

"Yes, and I would do it for free," Maradona said on a Venezuelan TV show. "I wouldn't ask for anything in return."