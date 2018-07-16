Battle of the kits: Rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates unveil new jerseys
Rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates unveiled their new jerseys within minutes of each other on Monday morning in perhaps the strongest hint of their intentions in the coming Absa Premiership season.
Chiefs got the ball rolling early in the morning when they unveiled their new Nike colours‚ sparking immediate reaction from users on social media.
The banter went into overdrive when Pirates unveiled their home and away Adidas colours‚ with opinion split down the middle as to whether the new shirt is a fail or a success.
But the Buccaneers are yet to release a full statement to elaborate on their new kit.
☠ New Season, New Look.— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 16, 2018
The Official 2018/19 Orlando Pirates Football Club Home Kit is here🔥🔥🔥#1819OP#HereToCreate
⚫⚪🔴⭐#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/dYjxW0bpNN
Chiefs will debut their new kit at the pre-season Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
The club’s marketing director Jessica Motaung said the new kit follows a long tradition of designs that have become a part of the Naturena-based side’s history.
“With the world celebrating the centenary year of Tata Madiba’s birth‚ we are sure that the former statesman would have been proud of this jersey just like his fondness of the Kaizer Chiefs jersey that he wore in 2002‚” she said in a statement.
Caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi is expected to sit on the bench on Saturday as the 50-year old Solinas is yet to be issued with a work permit.