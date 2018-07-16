Rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates unveiled their new jerseys within minutes of each other on Monday morning in perhaps the strongest hint of their intentions in the coming Absa Premiership season.

Chiefs got the ball rolling early in the morning when they unveiled their new Nike colours‚ sparking immediate reaction from users on social media.

The banter went into overdrive when Pirates unveiled their home and away Adidas colours‚ with opinion split down the middle as to whether the new shirt is a fail or a success.

But the Buccaneers are yet to release a full statement to elaborate on their new kit.