Soccer

Bafana Bafana back at FNB Stadium for Seychelles and Nigeria qualifiers

20 September 2018 - 13:21 By Ofentse Ratsie
Stuart Baxter watches as his Bafana Bafana players go through their paces during the SA senior national men's soccer team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on September 04, 2018.
Stuart Baxter watches as his Bafana Bafana players go through their paces during the SA senior national men's soccer team training session at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, on September 04, 2018.
Image: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana will return to their happy hunting ground at FNB Stadium when they host Seychelles and Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s troops last played at FNB stadium almost a year ago when they beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers‚ with goals from Percy Tau‚ Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Bafana will play Seychelles in back-to-back home and away matches – the first scheduled for Saturday‚ October 13 at FNB in Johannesburg (kickoff 3pm).

Three days later SA will be away against Seychelles at the Stade Linite in Victoria on Tuesday October 16 (kickoff 4.30pm Seychelles time‚ 6.30pm SA time).

Following the Seychelles games Bafana host the clash against Nigeria at 2010 World Cup Final venue FNB on Saturday‚ November 17 in their penultimate 2019 Afcon qualifier (kickoff 3pm).

They play away against Libya‚ who have been staging home matches at neutral venues‚ on March 22 or 23.

Bafana have four points after an away win against Nigeria and this month’s 0-0 home draw against Libya in Durban.

Libya lead Group E with four points‚ on goal difference from SA. Nigeria are in third place with three points after getting their campaign back on track with a 3-0 away win over Seychelles this month.

Seychelles are yet to collect points‚ and are bottom of the table.

The 2019 Afcon will be played in June and July in Cameroon.

Bafana Bafana Afcon qualifiers:

October 13: v Seychelles‚ FNB Stadium‚ Johannesburg 3pm

October 16: v Seychelles‚ Stade Linite‚ Victoria‚ Seychelles 4.30pm (6.30pm SA time)

November 17: v Nigeria‚ FNB Stadium‚ 3pm

March 22/23: v Libya‚ time and venue to be confirmed

READ MORE:

Bafana move up in Fifa rankings

Bafana Bafana have moved up a single place in the latest Fifa World Rankings released on Thursday and now sit at number 73 on the global list.
Sport
3 hours ago

Why Sundowns' man Lebohang Maboe says he's running his own race

Lebohang Maboe feels no pressure to emulate the feats of his father‚ former Orlando Pirates star Sidwell Maboe.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lebogang Manyama ‘learnt a lot in Turkey’ that can help at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  2. PSL to take OUTsurance ref sponsor fight with Safa to lawyers, says chairman ... Soccer
  3. One year from RWC 2019 kickoff‚ Japan and Boks on track Rugby
  4. Bafana Bafana back at FNB Stadium for Seychelles and Nigeria qualifiers Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane refuses to discuss assault charge Soccer

Latest Videos

Meet Pascal Simba - Roodepoort’s favourite Parkrun cheerleader
‘I have never plotted against Ramaphosa’ - Ace Magashule denies plot allegations

Related articles

  1. PSL set to take action against Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela after ... Soccer
  2. WATCH | Janine van Wyk celebrates her 150th Banyana Banyana cap Soccer
  3. Safa to take disciplinary steps against Black Leopards chairman David Thidiela Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas showers praise on Philani Zulu Soccer
  5. Why Komphela is not afraid to answer questions about former employers Chiefs Soccer
  6. Giovanni Solinas issues a warning to Kaizer Chiefs' PSL rivals Soccer
  7. Maligned Ekstein reveling in new competitive vibe at Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  8. Dean Furman desperate for SuperSport to move past defeat to Pirates Soccer
X