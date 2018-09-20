Bafana Bafana will return to their happy hunting ground at FNB Stadium when they host Seychelles and Nigeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers.

Coach Stuart Baxter’s troops last played at FNB stadium almost a year ago when they beat Burkina Faso 3-1 in the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers‚ with goals from Percy Tau‚ Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi.

Bafana will play Seychelles in back-to-back home and away matches – the first scheduled for Saturday‚ October 13 at FNB in Johannesburg (kickoff 3pm).

Three days later SA will be away against Seychelles at the Stade Linite in Victoria on Tuesday October 16 (kickoff 4.30pm Seychelles time‚ 6.30pm SA time).

Following the Seychelles games Bafana host the clash against Nigeria at 2010 World Cup Final venue FNB on Saturday‚ November 17 in their penultimate 2019 Afcon qualifier (kickoff 3pm).

They play away against Libya‚ who have been staging home matches at neutral venues‚ on March 22 or 23.

Bafana have four points after an away win against Nigeria and this month’s 0-0 home draw against Libya in Durban.

Libya lead Group E with four points‚ on goal difference from SA. Nigeria are in third place with three points after getting their campaign back on track with a 3-0 away win over Seychelles this month.

Seychelles are yet to collect points‚ and are bottom of the table.

The 2019 Afcon will be played in June and July in Cameroon.

Bafana Bafana Afcon qualifiers:

October 13: v Seychelles‚ FNB Stadium‚ Johannesburg 3pm

October 16: v Seychelles‚ Stade Linite‚ Victoria‚ Seychelles 4.30pm (6.30pm SA time)

November 17: v Nigeria‚ FNB Stadium‚ 3pm

March 22/23: v Libya‚ time and venue to be confirmed