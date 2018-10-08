“Even Pitso said‚ we were the better side‚ we should have won‚ we had all the opportunities.

"But we gave away a silly goal and I thought‚ ‘oh well‚ it’s going to be one of those days’ but we came back.

“But we didn’t deserve a draw‚ we deserved to win.

"I thought we were really good.

"We hit the post in the first 90 seconds and then their keeper (Denis Onyango) made a good save in the first half.

"Usually those would both have been goals. We had a lot of opportunities around the box that we didn’t take.

"Disappointing … disappointing.

“But it’s a good sign that we are disappointed.

"For an away team to come here and get a point is good. We’ve had Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Sundowns and Cape Town City away from home and got three wins a draw. Those are great results.”

Wits are on 17 points from nine games‚ one more than Orlando Pirates who have played 10 games.