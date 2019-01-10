Steve Komphela heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic

Steve Komphela is heading back to Bloemfontein Celtic this Sunday just weeks after leaving the club with a scathing indictment of their modus operandi.

Komphela returns to the Dr Molemela Stadium to take up his place on the opposing bench in charge of his new club Lamontville Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership clash between the two teams.

It will be only his second game in charge – after making a winning start to his managerial debut on Sunday when they beat Maritzburg United 2-0 in Durban – and the 51-year-told coach says it will be an emotional afternoon.