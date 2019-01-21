Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp could not give a satisfactory response for why he switched from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-1-1 in his team's 2-1 home leg Caf Confederation Cup playoff round defeat against Zesco United on Saturday night.

Middendorp's switch raised eyebrows as Chiefs‚ instead of fighting to reduce a 3-1 away leg deficit‚ weakly capitulated to a 5-2 aggregate defeat in the round before the group stage.

The 3-5-2 with wingbacks flying forward that the coach has employed in all Amakhosi's games this year has yielded goals.

And goals were what Chiefs needed on Saturday night.

Instead‚ with Daniel Cardoso fielded at right-back‚ limiting attacking options‚ Chiefs appeared disorientated in a new system against Zesco.

Middendorp effectively blamed predecessor Giovanni Solinas‚ who he replaced as head coach on December 7‚ for not having registered fullback Kgotso Moleko for the Confed.

However‚ Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi‚ who the coach has employed successfully as a right wingback‚ is registered‚ and was on Amakhosi's bench on Saturday.

"It's a little bit‚ to look into it‚ I always miss one wingback‚" Middendorp said.

"Or let's take it from this side - Moleko can play in the league but he's not registered in the Confed.

"By the way‚ I have nothing to do with that. He is not registered - that is what I can say.

"Other players are not registered too. I have them playing in the PSL.

"We are always looking into it. And one area we have been looking at since December 7 - not before - is being flexible in positional changes.