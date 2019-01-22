Free State Stars coach Nikola Kavazovic raids former club Township Rollers

Free State Stars coach Nikola Kavazovic has moved to alleviate the problem of a lack of height in his defence with a raid on former club Township Rollers for centre-back Simisani Mathumo.

TimesLIVE first reported the interest in the Botswana international captain last week‚ though Kavazovic denied any knowledge of the move or even when the transfer window is open in South Africa as he cheekily dodged the question.

But Rollers have now confirmed the arrival of Mathumo after Kavazovic had bemoaned a lack of height in his defence as a major worry following the 5-0 loss to Cape Town City last Wednesday.

"Simisani Mathumo today bid farewell to his teammates and the technical team before leaving for South Africa to join Free State Stars.