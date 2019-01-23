Soccer

SuperSport United in talks with rivals Sundowns to sign midfielder Lucky Mohomi

23 January 2019 - 13:25 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns' midfielder Lucky Mohomi has struggled for game time since joining the star-studded Pitso Mosimane's side.
SuperSport United are in talks with Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns to sign midfielder Lucky Mohomi on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Mohomi‚ who joined the Brazilians in 2016 from Free State Stars‚ has struggled to break into the Sundowns starting eleven with coach Pitso Mosimane preferring Hlompho Kekana‚ Tiyani Mabunda‚ Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane.

Mohomi is yet to feature in the Absa Premiership this season but has made one appearance in the 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the MTN8 semi-final‚ first-leg.

A move to SuperSport may benefit his career.

Sundowns are believed to be prepared to let Mohomi go on loan and possibly on a permanent basis at the end of the season because they have their eyes firmly set on bringing in exciting Maritzburg United midfielder Siphesihle Ndlovu.

“There is keen interest from SuperSport to bring him to the club and freshen up the squad because there is no doubt about his potential‚" said an insider close to the negotiations.

"At SuperSport‚ where coach Kaitano Tembo has been rotating players this season‚ Mohomi will have to compete for places with Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane‚ Thuso Phala‚ Dean Furman‚ Phumlani Ntshangase‚ Teboho Mokoena and Aubrey Modiba.

Other Sundowns players whose careers have hit a snag are George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa‚ and there is a strong possibility of them moving on loan or on outright deals during this transfer window due to limited playing time.

United are also interested in bringing in attacker Mxolisi Macuphu‚ also on an initial loan spell‚ from Bidvest Wits in a move that will see Fagrie Lakay move in the opposite direction immediately after he signed a pre-contract with the Students.

