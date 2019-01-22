Orlando Pirates coach 'Micho' turn his attention to domestic obligations
Their comfortable win against Horoya AC in the Caf Champions League is now a thing of the past for Orlando Pirates as coach Milutin Sredojevic turns his attention to domestic obligations.
After beating Guinea side 3-0 at Orlando Stadium at the weekend‚ the Bucs resume their domestic programme when they host Baroka FC in an Absa Premiership match on Tuesday night.
They then travel to Thohoyandou for a meeting with a tricky Black Leopards in the first round of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday night.
“We have no time to look behind us‚” said the Serbian mentor.
“We need to be injected by the confidence to move forward‚ to improve and to look on the field of play to prove a point and to correct our performances and results."
Sredojevic said it was critical for the Bucs to maintain their form in the league and cup matches before resuming their Champions League campaign against reigning champions Esperance at home on February 2.
The Bucs coach said he’s very happy with his side has progressed alongside assistant Rulani Mokwena in the last 18 months. The Serb said he's now looking forward to helping the club deliver trophies.
“We believe in the players and the work we’ve done‚" he said.
“We are moving now to the competitive part of the season‚ focusing first now on the Baroka match.”
Meeting Baroka will remind Pirates of the pain they endured in December when Bakgaga beat them 3-2 on penalties in the final of the Telkom Knockout‚ denying Sredojevic and his team an opportunity to end a four-year trophy drought.
What will encourage the Bucs coach though is that goals from Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule helped his team beat Baroka 2-1 when they met in first round match of the current league campaign in September.
Bucs will go level on points and matches with log leaders Bidvest Wits if they get maximum points on Tuesday.