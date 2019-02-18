Iran league deals major blow to Ayanda Patosi and Cape Town City

Ayanda Patosi has run into a stumbling block in Iran with the local league refusing to register him because they assert he is not of sufficient international quality to play for Tehran club Esteghlal.

Patosi’s lack of international game time over the last two years sees him falling foul of stringent restrictions that Iranian football is now placing on African imports to reduce the number of bogus footballers they feel are being signed up for their league.

The move represents a major blow to Patosi and Cape Town City‚ who last month loaned him to Iran for six months in a lucrative deal‚ worth some R14-million‚ for both the club and the 26-year-old midfielder.

The Iranians are demanding that he have played international football over the last two years before they allow him to be registered.

But the last time Patosi was in contention for a Bafana Bafana cap was in March 2017 when Owen da Gama stood in as caretaker coach for friendly matches against Angola and Guinea Bissau.