Relieved Middendorp happy to progress to Cup quarterfinals after The Magic give Chiefs a scare

18 February 2019 - 15:10 By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Kaizer Chiefs head coach Ernst Middendorp was thrilled to advance to the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has showered praise on ABC Motsepe League side The Magic FC after their spirited performance in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

AmaKhosi ran out 3-0 extra-time winners but not before they were held to goalless draw by the Cape Town amateur side the regulation period.

The win saw Chiefs progress to the quarterfinals of the competition but not before they were given a scare.

"I definitely think that is an achievement for Magic FC‚" Middendorp said.

"However‚ I think our biggest opponent on Sunday was not Magic FC‚ our biggest opponent was in our own squad with preparing‚ organising and producing opportunities during the 90 minutes.

"We had enough options and opportunities to score but we made it difficult. The execution of the opportunities could have been better in the end we needed again 120 minutes.

"But it's good the results are there‚ it’s what we said we wanted."

It took the Glamour Boys 105 minutes to score against Magic‚ who were forced to bring their home fixture to the Port Elizabeth stadium after they could not secure at venue in the Mother City.

Their first goal came trough a penalty after Khama Billiat was brought down inside the box. It was converted by Daniel Cardoso in extra time.

Two more goals followed through Philani Zulu and Billiat.

Asked if he was frustrated with his players for their below-par finishing‚ the former Chippa United coach said:"When you are a coach‚ frustration is not your friend. It's a very clear understanding that when you coach a team you never give up‚" he said.

"You work on it and put similar systems in place. During the week there was a certain design to bring our players into position like we had a Sunday. It looked a bit better but you cannot produce that in a game where supporters expectations are high.”

The German coach said he was aware that certain players struggle when it comes to finishing and can do better but says he is not frustrated by that.

