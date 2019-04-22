Soccer

Fans motivate Liverpool, not quest for ‘Holy Grail’, says Klopp

22 April 2019 - 10:07 By reuters
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after the match with Virgil van Dijk.
Image: reuters

Liverpool are inching towards a first English league title in 29 years but manager Juergen Klopp says his team must enjoy the journey with supporters and not focus solely on the “Holy Grail” of winning the Premier League crown.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at Cardiff City on Sunday restored their two-point lead over champions Manchester City, who have played a game less.

“If you are only motivated to win the Holy Grail, then something is wrong with you,” Klopp told reporters.

“We want to win football games because we enjoy the ride with the fans. In the end, we will see how many points we have and then we get what we get.”

City can leapfrog Liverpool with a victory over Manchester United on Wednesday before Klopp’s team take on relegated Huddersfield Town two days later.

“Some people up in Liverpool might ask us if we’re thinking about Barcelona in the Champions League semi-finals. We’ll be completely focused on Huddersfield,” said Klopp.

