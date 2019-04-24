Submissions have been made in writing to the disciplinary committee (DC) dealing with the saga of Mamelodi Sundowns fielding ineligible player Wayne Arendse‚ and now a sentencing is awaited.

A hearing where the submissions were to be heard orally was postponed from Friday‚ April 12‚ due to Sundowns and a number of their officials being out of the country for the Pretoria team's second leg of their Caf Champions League semifinal against Al Ahly in Egypt on April 13.

There will be no further hearing‚ PSL communications manager Luxolo September‚ said on Wednesday morning‚ as the parties and DC have agreed on written submissions.

Sundowns were found guilty of fielding Arendse as an ineligible player in their 1-1 draw against Bidvest Wits at Lucas Moripe Stadium in October by the DC on April 3.