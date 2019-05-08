Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize has been his team’s stand-out performer this campaign and would be well deserving of the Player of the Season prize at the club‚ according to coach Benni McCarthy.

Right-back Mkhize has been rewarded for his excellent form with a call-up to the Bafana Bafana side of late and looks likely to be the starting right-back at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

McCarthy singled out Mkhize as his top player‚ not just for his technical ability‚ but also the application he gives on the pitch‚ even when the chips are down.

“There have been a few players that are well deserved for the Player of the Season‚” McCarthy says.

“But he [Mkhize] leaves his heart and soul out on the pitch. Even when he is down and out with the flu‚ when he’s dying‚ he is able to give a performance.

“That is why you are captain of the side. Because you have that kind of leadership and those qualities.”

City are due to announce their Player of the Season at their awards ceremony on May 13 and McCarthy says it would be scandalous if Mkhize does not walk away with the prize – sending a direct message to his players.

“If he doesn’t win it‚ it will probably be criminal‚ but I am not the one who decides‚" he said.

"His peers and teammates are the ones that vote and I hope they do the right thing and not just vote for your bra.

"If it was up to me‚ that’s my player of the season.”