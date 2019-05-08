Soccer

Benni McCarthy reveals his player of the season

08 May 2019 - 13:03 By Nick Said
Cape Town City FC head coach Benni McCarthy speak to his players during the Absa Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Cape Town City FC at FNB Stadium on January 30, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Cape Town City captain Thami Mkhize has been his team’s stand-out performer this campaign and would be well deserving of the Player of the Season prize at the club‚ according to coach Benni McCarthy.

Right-back Mkhize has been rewarded for his excellent form with a call-up to the Bafana Bafana side of late and looks likely to be the starting right-back at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

McCarthy singled out Mkhize as his top player‚ not just for his technical ability‚ but also the application he gives on the pitch‚ even when the chips are down.

“There have been a few players that are well deserved for the Player of the Season‚” McCarthy says.

“But he [Mkhize] leaves his heart and soul out on the pitch. Even when he is down and out with the flu‚ when he’s dying‚ he is able to give a performance.

“That is why you are captain of the side. Because you have that kind of leadership and those qualities.”

City are due to announce their Player of the Season at their awards ceremony on May 13 and McCarthy says it would be scandalous if Mkhize does not walk away with the prize – sending a direct message to his players.

“If he doesn’t win it‚ it will probably be criminal‚ but I am not the one who decides‚" he said.

"His peers and teammates are the ones that vote and I hope they do the right thing and not just vote for your bra.

"If it was up to me‚ that’s my player of the season.”

Mkhize has been a remarkable signing for City‚ who were at the time one of the few clubs willing to take a look at him after his contract was not renewed by Maritzburg United in 2016.

He reportedly then signed a three-year contract with Orlando Pirates‚ but the move failed to materialize after a change of heart from the Mayfair club.

After an extended trial with City‚ he has been a regular with them since making his debut in October 2016.

City could still finish third in the Absa Premiership this season if they get a win at Black Leopards on the final day of the season on Saturday‚ and BidVest Wits lose at Lamontville Golden Arrows.

