Kaizer Chiefs have a rare full-strength squad available for Saturday’s season-ending Nedbank Cup final against First Division TS Galaxy at Moses Mabhida Stadium‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has claimed.

Middendorp said it was a full-strength dressing-room.

That statement‚ however‚ would appear not to take into account players making returns from long-term injuries such as young attacker Happy Mashiane and No 1 goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune‚ who have no match practise and seem highly unlikely to make the match 18.

Middendorp said that at Chiefs‚ in the week building up to a cup final or a Soweto derby‚ it can be hard to find a player on the injury list.