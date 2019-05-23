Banyana players could earn almost R1m each at the Women's World Cup

The women's national team players could earn the biggest pay-day of their careers at the Fifa Women's World Cup in France and could walk away with almost R1m each.

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan announced on Thursday that the Banyana Banyana players and their Bafana Bafana counterparts would for the first time earn the same amounts when they participate in the Fifa Women’s World Cup and in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) respectively.

“This will go a long way towards closing the pay gap between the men and women footballers in this country and it is a happy day for South African football‚” said Jordaan.

The Banyana and Bafana players will get R320‚000 each if their teams are able to reach the Last 16 stage of the World Cup in France and the Afcon finals in Egypt.