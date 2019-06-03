European-based duo ruled out of Bafana's Africa Cup of Nations-bound squad

Stuart Baxter’s plan to expedite FC Zurich right-back Joel Untersee and Crystal Palace centre-back Nikola Tavares’ inclusion into the Bafana Bafana squad in time for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) have hit a brick wall.

Baxter revealed on Monday that they encountered numerous hurdles during their attempts to include the two players in the Egypt-bound Bafana squad and the duo still do not have the South African passports they need to play a part in the continental showpiece.

‘‘Those (two players) for the moment are out of the question‚” Baxter said during Bafana’s first training session in Johannesburg ahead of the Nations Cup.

‘‘We were made to believe that their paperwork would go quicker than it actually can.

‘‘So they are actually back in the loop but at the moment they are not in my thoughts (for the Nations Cup).