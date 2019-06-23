Ivory Coast‚ in their pre-match press conference‚ gave off such an air of nonchalance on their opening Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) game against Bafana Bafana as to present themselves either bestowed with immense confidence‚ or almost bizarrely disinterested.

So much can be lost in translation.

But the obscurity of Elephants coach Ibrahim Kamara and Tottenham Hotspur right-back star Serge Aurier's answers on the game at Cairo's Al Salam Stadium on Monday (kickoff 4.30pm) left media scratching their heads as to which one it was.

Neither mentioned a single Bafana player‚ nor coach Stuart Baxter and his tactics. It could easily have been a ploy to give absolutely nothing away.

When Kamara replaced Marc Wilmots a year ago‚ after the Belgian failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup‚ his FA said his mandate was to qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals‚ with the aim of building towards trying to win in 2021.