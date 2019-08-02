Stellenbosch FC had only planned to win promotion in another two years‚ so their elevation to the Absa Premiership came as a surprise even to them.

It was achieved with a small squad‚ which they have had to expand significantly ahead of the new campaign.

Prospects:

It is no exaggeration to say that just staying up will be an achievement for Stellenbosch‚ and this will be the major aim in the coming campaign.

This is a club who feel they are on the rise‚ but are they ready for top-flight football yet?

They have battled to secure a home venue and look as though they could have a nomadic existence this season‚ which will not help.

They will always be competitive in the Cape‚ but can they pick up points on the road?