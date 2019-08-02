Now that Stuart Baxter is gone‚ who should replace him as Bafana coach?

The good thing is McCarthy himself has been eyeing the Bafana job‚ even if it might only have come in his dreams that it might happen so early in his coaching career‚ now just a mere five years.

The Cape Town-born mentor has all the ingredients to inspire any young South African player having excelled at Bafana as the all-time leading scorer with 23 goals‚ and the only player to score a hat trick.

But what will encourage anyone who wants to hire McCarthy is the courage he has shown at Cape Town City as a young coach‚ winning one major SA cup (the MTN 8) last season‚ which was his second final in two seasons as a head coach.

City have finished inside the top five in the Absa Premiership twice under McCarthy (fifth and fourth)‚ a huge feat for a club that is also yet to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

If it took Belmadi just a year to win the Afcon with Algeria‚ why would Safa fear to give the job to McCarthy‚ who has shown from word go in the PSL that he’s an inspirational coach who every player dreams to play for?

McCarthy must be given this job and time to rebuild the team with young players. If he doesn’t qualify for the 2021 Afcon and 2022 World Cup it shouldn’t be a train smash if we know we are targeting the 2025 Afcon and 2026 World Cup with a mature team after wasting the last two years with Baxter.

Pitso Mosimane (55)‚ Mamelodi Sundowns