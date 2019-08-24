Orlando Pirates crash out of Caf Champions League

Orlando Pirates were bundled out of the Caf Champions League in an embarrassing first round setback as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zambian rookies Green Eagles to crash out 2-1 on aggregate

At least they ended their goal drought after four games without a goal but this elimination emphasises the image of a club in crisis.

Happy Jele finally scored on the hour mark to level the aggregate scoreline but Pirates conceded within 60 seconds with Amit Shamende’s goal giving the Zambians the cushion of an away goal.

It left Pirates with 30 minutes to score twice but despite an all-out onslaught on the visiting goal they failed to breach the defence, hitting the woodwork twice and going close on countless occasions.

Pirates had looked nippy and full of energy and were first to the ball consistently but again too hurried in front of goal and paid a heavy price for poor finishing.

Gabadinho Mhango’s 13th minute effort was the first test for Eagles’ international goalkeeper Sebastien Mwange, who spilled it but recovered in time as Vincent Pule followed up, looking to finish off the rebound.