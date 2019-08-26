Mzansi pays tribute to sports analyst David Kekana: 'Rest in peace, the greatest of all time'

The death of sports analyst and former Sunday Times journalist David Kekana has shaken Mzansi, and many have paid their last respects with touching tributes on Twitter.

Those who worked alongside him at the public broadcaster described him as a legend and thanked him for his contribution to sport.

According to SABC's Morning Live, 47-year old Kekana died on Sunday afternoon after succumbing to chronic diabetes. He passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa conveyed condolences to Kekana's family.

Here is a glimpse of more reactions: