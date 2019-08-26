Mzansi pays tribute to sports analyst David Kekana: 'Rest in peace, the greatest of all time'
The death of sports analyst and former Sunday Times journalist David Kekana has shaken Mzansi, and many have paid their last respects with touching tributes on Twitter.
Those who worked alongside him at the public broadcaster described him as a legend and thanked him for his contribution to sport.
According to SABC's Morning Live, 47-year old Kekana died on Sunday afternoon after succumbing to chronic diabetes. He passed away at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa conveyed condolences to Kekana's family.
Here is a glimpse of more reactions:
Today we woke up to devastating news of the passing of veteran football Analyst, David Kekana. His contribution to football analysis spans close to 2 decades & his commitment to sports development will be sorely missed. We send our sympathies to his loved ones #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/DTeCsfCeMY— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) August 26, 2019
#RIPDavidKekana he’s laughter was his signature 😭😭😭😭— Sibonelo Fitness Coach (@Gatsheni_Siboh) August 26, 2019
How he’d laugh so hard on Shampoos Joke with BBK😓
Lala uphumule qhawe, siyabonga ngempilo yakho 😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/2RVlEaadol
We will forever have the memories. Farewell my friend #RIPDavidKekana 🌹 pic.twitter.com/ue5jtWtkKZ— Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) August 26, 2019
It starts with knowing a person as public figure— Vina (@alfavina) August 26, 2019
Then end up working in the same sector
Goes on to become every week work interaction
Ultimately you become My Man, Leadership
He just smiled every time
Last work together pic 12 Aug 12:00
He took this pic #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/jQnxgHc7uM
A smile that lit up the room!Passionate, loving, generous to a fault...larger than life character. You lived your life to the fullest. Go well bra yaka, robala Letebele!We pray strength for your family during this difficult time #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/KCJeJLeXY7— Thabiso TT Tema (@ThabisoTema) August 26, 2019
Learning of your passing is a big shock to me. It's also a monumental loss for us who knew you and work side by side with you. I'll personally be forever indebted to you, Daiza! You know just how much you've done for me. #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/i66dSuNM1D— Lelo MZACA🎙 (@LeloMzaca) August 26, 2019
We send our condolences the family and friends of Mzansi’s veteran sports analyst and soccer fanatic David Kekana. Kekane worked at the SABC for 18 years. His contribution to the sporting fraternity will be missed. #RIPDavidKekana pic.twitter.com/OIg2vXP0aH— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) August 26, 2019
I'm shocked and saddened to hear of the death of former colleague David Kekana. I worked with David for years on SABC Sport, where he was a wonderful analyst.. He would joke we were twins - both named David, both born on 2 November and both married to white women. #RIPDavidKekana— David O'Sullivan (@davidosullie) August 26, 2019