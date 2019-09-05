Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki believes that Madagascar will serve as ideal opponents to prepare his charges ahead of their crucial back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in November.

The South Africans host the Indian Ocean Islanders in a friendly international at Orlando Stadium in Soweto and Ntseki‚ who replaced Briton Stuart Baxter as head coach last week‚ will take charge of Bafana for the first time (kick off is at 7pm and entrance is free) on Saturday.

Madagascar stepped in after Bafana's initial opponents Zambia pulled out on Tuesday in response to the latest wave of xenophobic violence in South Africa.

After Zambia pulled out the SA Football Association (Safa) moved swiftly to secure a replacement and a day later confirmed Madagascar as their next opponents.

“Madagascar are a very good team and I think they are a very good replacement‚” said Ntseki.