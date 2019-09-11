No date has been set for the draw for the Under-23 African Cup of Nations in Egypt in November but the quality of the eight-team field ensures that it will be a bruising bid for Olympic qualification.

The top three go on to play at the men’s tournament at next year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan with South Africa seeking to qualify for a second successive tournament after competing in Brazil at the last Games.

But if David Notoane’s team are to do so‚ they will have to get the better of the likes of former gold medal winners Cameroon and Nigeria plus west African giants Cote d’Ivoire‚ Ghana and Mali‚ and near neighbours Zambia.

That is also not to forget the Egyptians‚ who host the tournament from November 8-22.

The dates fall largely within the international window‚ which will allow South Africa coach Notoane to call up players like Lyle Foster‚ Kobamelo Kodisang‚ Gift Links and Luther Singh‚ who are all based at European clubs and helped the team to an easy qualification aggregate triumph over Zimbabwe.