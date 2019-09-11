Orlando Pirates caretaker coach Rulani Mokwena has decided to quit Twitter for the sake of his sanity and peace.

The 34-year-old Mokwena often used the social networking site to share his views on a variety of topical issues but after the former assistant coach's elevation to the head coaching seat following the sudden resignation of Milutin Sredojevic last month‚ he has decided to withdraw from that space.

Mokwena said for the sake of his own spirituality‚ he’s elected to distance himself from the at times unforgiving Twittervese.

“Look‚ I think it’s more spiritual than anything‚” Mokwena said at Rand Stadium in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“It was not about trying to evade the criticism and the noise.

“Coming from a very religious background‚ one thing that I have always believed in is‚ and I always tell the players‚ I say in certain situations I ask ‘what would Jesus do?’.