Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki is keeping tabs on Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus and highly rated English-based winger Tom Barkhuizen of Championship side Preston North End.

The 28-year-old Baccus‚ whose family emigrated to Australia where he grew up and later played for several clubs in the A-League‚ and Barkhuizen are eligible to play for South Africa.

Baccus qualifies to play for Bafana because he was born in Durban while the grandfather of 26-year-old Barkhuizen‚ who was born in Blackpool in England‚ has South African links.

There are many players scattered in leagues around the world who qualify to play for Bafana and Ntseki said those who tick the right boxes will be given the opportunity to represent South Africa.

“Anybody who is South African and has quality to help Bafana Bafana will be considered. We have said let’s try and identify all South African players who are based overseas and qualify to play for the senior national to increase the pool of what we have at the moment‚” said Ntseki.

Speaking about Barkhuizen‚ who has set the English Championship alight with explosive performances this season‚ Ntseki said he is planning to visit him in England to have a heart-to-heart chat with him and his parents.

“We will have to go over there and engage him to see what his thinking is and to check whether he has a South African passport. I have been tracking him but we will need to speak to him‚ his parents and his club first to see if we can possibly invite him to camp in future.