Not again! Sundowns draw Wydad in Champions League

Oh no, not again! That might be the reaction of Mamelodi Sundowns to being drawn with Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca in Group C of the 2019-20 Caf Champions League.

It is the fourth successive competition in which the Premier Soccer League [PSL] champions will meet the Moroccans in the continent’s top club competition and the two clubs could be forgiven for being sick of the sight of each other.

They have had some heated encounters, not least on Wydad’s last trip to Atteridgeville, Pretoria, where Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane almost got into a fist fight with one of the Moroccan club’s officials at the end of the encounter.

Mosimane, though, seemed to be excited at the prospect of matching wits against the Moroccan giants again.

He tweeted on Wednesday night: “Here we go again! How many times? We played & competed so many times and we ended up being friends and family!”

Sundowns will also play USM Alger and Angola’s Petro Atletico in a tough Group C.