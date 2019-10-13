Bafana Bafana give new coach Molefi Ntseki perfect start to his tenure with Mali win

They would suffer another defeat to the West Africans at the same Afcon stage in 2013‚ with Mali claiming a penalty victory following a 1-1 draw.

There was a 3-0 victory for SA in a warm-up match in Libreville before the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations‚ but there was no trophy on the line then.

On Sunday there was silverware on offer and it was Ntseki's troops who got to hold it aloft thanks to a decent enough performance from the national side.

The national team have been struggling for game time after Zambia and Madagascar pulled out of scheduled friendlies due to xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg.

Sundays game was Molife Ntseki’s first official match as the Bafana coach following his appointed in August taking over from Stuart Baxter.

Both teams started off like a house on fire in the first half looking for an early breakthrough.

Mali had the first shot on goal when Hadi Sacko’s hit a powerful strike from just outside the box eight minutes into the game but his attempt went straight into the hands of Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

A little while later‚ Mali's defence was tested by Bradley Grobler but he shot wide. Bafana’s eventually got on the scorecard through a penalty after Thulani Serrero was brought down inside the box.

Furman sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to put Bafana in the lead 22 minutes into the game. The West Africa side fought hard to level matters but their attempts were fruitless. Super sub Zwane‚ who replaced injured Keagan Dolly‚ scored the second goal for Bafana after he received a pass from Thembinkosi Lorch.

Zwane placed it beautifully into the net having only been on the field for minutes. Bafana went into the break leading 2-0 and they picked up from where they left off in the second half.