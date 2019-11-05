Soccer

CEO Russell Paul leaves Safa to take a job with the Qatar 2022 World Cup

05 November 2019 - 10:39 By Marc Strydom
Russell Paul has quit his job as acting CEO of the SA Football Association.
Russell Paul has quit his job as acting CEO of the SA Football Association.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The SA Football Association (Safa) announced on Tuesday morning that acting chief executive officer Russell Paul will be leaving to take a job with the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Safa president Danny Jordaan confirmed in a press conference at Safa House in Nasrec on Tuesday morning what had been previously reported in TimesLIVE that Paul will become tournament director of the next World Cup in the Middle East.

Current Safa vice president Gay Mokoena will be acting CEO until Safa can advertise and fill the post‚ Jordaan said.

Mokoena is a former financial director of Safa.

"Russell worked in the 2010 World Cup‚ in competitions‚ and then as divisional manager of competitions‚ overseeing all 64 matches‚" Jordaan said.

"We want to wish him the very best. We appreciate the contribution he has made to Safa and South African football‚ and in particular in this term as acting CEO.

"When you look at his CV you'll see the long‚ long journey that he tracked with South African football."

On Mokoena's appointment as acting CEO‚ Jordaan said: "He is a businessman in his own right‚ he has been on many boards‚ he has served for Caf and Fifa and is well-versed in football."

Paul said he had walked a long journey with the association.

"It's obviously something of a bittersweet moment‚ but it's also an opportunity that you can't turn down‚" Paul said.

Paul has been acting CEO of Safa since previous full-time incumbent Dennis Mumble did not have his contract renewed in September 2018.

READ MORE:

Benni McCarthy had hoped for a few more games to turn things around at City

Benni McCarthy did not want to end his Cape Town City career with his side in the doldrums and was hoping for a few more games to turn things around‚ ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs draw Maritzburg in TKO semifinals - AmaKhosi vs Sundowns final still alive

Kaizer Chiefs have been drawn at home to Maritzburg United in the semifinals of the Telkom Knockout as they bid for their first piece of silverware ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why SA face difficult odds at the Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo

Only 12 players departed with David Notoane and his under-23 team technical staff from OR Tambo International Airport for Egypt on Monday where South ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  2. Pieter-Steph du Toit player of the year as Springboks sweep World Rugby awards Rugby
  3. WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood Rugby
  4. Want to see the Rugby World Cup champions when they return from Japan? We've ... Rugby
  5. Vermeulen tells Kolisi: ‘It’s fantastic to see you lift the trophy’ Rugby

Latest Videos

Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
Almost junk: All you need to know about SA's latest credit rating adjustment

Related articles

  1. MP slammed for parliamentary motion praising Chiefs for beating Sundowns Politics
  2. Derby glory! Chiefs beat Pirates on penalties in Durban thriller Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp on match officials: 'Firstly who is ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp resists the temptation to celebrate after Pirates win Soccer
  5. Revitalised Amakhosi show they are not a spent force Sport
  6. Sundowns might have to abandon ‘Piano and Shoeshine’ for Baroka clash‚ says ... Soccer
  7. Chiefs vs Pirates almost sold out: Less than 500 tickets remaining Soccer
  8. Chippa United coach Norman Mapeza turns his attention to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  9. Soweto derby: Orlando Pirates player ratings after defeat to Kaizer Chiefs Soccer
  10. Banyana hope to close the year on a high when they meet Japan in Fukuoka Soccer
  11. Mokwena after defeat to Chiefs: 'I felt like I was Pablo Picasso admiring the ... Soccer
  12. Bad move or good riddance? Mzansi split over Benni McCarthy sacking Soccer
X